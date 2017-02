KIEV (Sputnik) — The Ukrainian president added that 15 Ukrainian servicemen had been killed in the Donbass conflict zone since January 29.

"Kiev has adhered and will adhere to the Minsk agreements, this path has absolutely no alternative on the way to the restoration of the territorial integrity of Ukraine now," Poroshenko said during his visit to the Ivano-Frankivsk region, with his speech broadcast by the 112.Ukraina television channel.