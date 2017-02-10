Register
17:41 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Space

    Italy, Russia Working Closely on Mars Exploration, Earth Monitoring Satellites

    © Photo: Pixabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 50 0 0

    There are neither sanctions nor politics in space and cooperation there between Russia, the US and Europe is absolutely vital. In an interview with Sputnik, the head of the Italian Space Agency (ASI), Roberto Battiston, spoke about the joint projects being implemented by ASI and Russia’s Roscosmos space agency.

    Roberto Battiston described Russian-Italian relations, including in space exploration, as “absolutely special.”  And special they really are as the two countries’ space agencies are working hand in hand on numerous projects, including the ExoMars 2020 mission to study the Red Planet.

    “First off, I’d like to mention our joint work to get Italian astronaut Paolo Nespoli ready for a six-month stint on board the International Space Station where he will conduct a series of new experiments,” Roberto Battiston told Sputnik Italy.

    The stand of the Russian Federal Space Agency (Roscosmos). (File)
    © Sputnik/ Igor Russak
    Roscosmos Head Hopes Moscow, Washington to Extend Space Cooperation
    “The mission, to start somewhere in June or July, will already be his second long-term mission in space. Besides, Nespoli, who is 60, will have a chance to study the effect zero gravity has on middle-aged people,” he added.

    Italy is developing detectors at the heart of a “dish” for the Millimetron — a 10-meter space telescope designed to study extremely dark objects in the Universe at millimeter and infrared wavelengths. Russia leads the project.

    “Last year we signed a major agreement with Roscosmos to develop a system of GEOSAR geostationary satellites for continuous monitoring of the territory of Eurasia and obtaining information about large areas, which is something the existing satellites can’t do,” he said.

    The joint project ASI and Roscosmos signed during last year’s Economic Forum in St. Petersburg will provide new data about the humidity levels across large territories, the state of farmlands, forecast landslides and keep an eye on large geological objects.

    “We are also working closely together as part of the ExoMars 2020 project. We are going to assemble a rover on Mars to drill 2-meter holes to analyze samples of Martian soil, water and ice which could contain traces of biological life,” Battiston noted.

    “Russia was the first to launch a space satellite and implement a wealth of successful projects in space. As for Italy, it was the third country after the former Soviet Union and the United States to orbit a space satellite."

    "Italy is happy about its close and fruitful cooperation with such a leading space power as Russia,” Roberto Battiston said in conclusion.

    Russia and Italy have been making moves toward closer cooperation in the area of space technologies. In April, ASI President Roberto Battiston told Sputnik that Italy’s space program would like to extend its technological cooperation with Russia into the fields of microsatellites and orbiting satellite constellations, adding that the ASI maintained close and continuous coordination with Roscosmos.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    RUSSIA, ITALY TO PRESENT JOINT SPACE PROGRAMS
    RUSSIA CABINET SUBMITS FOR RATIFICATION DRAFT SPACE COOPERATION AGREEMENT WITH ESA, AUSTRALIA, ITALY
    Tags:
    space telescope, joint projects, satellites, space exploration, GEOSAR satellites, ISS, Millimetron space observatory, Roscosmos, Italian Space Agency, Roberto Battiston, Italy, Russia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok