Register
17:41 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    The guided-missile destroyer USS Donald Cook arrives at Naval Station Rota, Spain, on Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2014.

    Basta! Trump Pushes for Spain's NATO Defense Spending Siesta to End

    © AP Photo/ Alfonso Perez
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2910

    Spain has historically been one of the lowest spenders on defense in NATO, consistently coming within the bottom three, despite the its economy and population being among the biggest in NATO. Now, there are suggestions US President Donald Trump is pushing for the country to meet its requirements. Could the days of Spanish NATO apathy be over?

    On Feburary 8, President Trump spoke to Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy via telephone. In a bizarre twist, following the call, the two camps issued discrepant accounts of their conversation's agenda; Madrid alleged it centred on economics and trade, while in Washington's statement, NATO loomed large, in particular "the importance of all NATO allies sharing the burden of defense spending".

    Whatever the truth of the matter, Mr. Rajoy made clear in a subsequent tweet the exchange was "cordial", and he was keen "to continue strengthening" the "beneficial" relationship between the two "allied" countries.

    Still, President Trump opting to focus on defense spending would be unsurprising. On the campaign trail, Mr. Trump repeatedly questioned the necessity of NATO in the 21st century, going as far to suggest the US could withdraw from the bloc entirely. Since his election as President, Mr. Trump has rowed back somewhat, although he has made clear the continued existence of NATO is contingent on other members meeting their expenditure requirements of two percent of GDP on defense.

    There is arguably no greater violator of this obligation than Spain, which spends under half that — 0.94 percent. While the country is not alone in failing to meet this goal — only the US, UK, Greece, Estonia and Poland do as of 2016 — it is consistently among the lowest spenders in the 28-member military alliance. Only Belgium and Luxembourg spend less, despite Spain — the seventh largest NATO member by GDP and population — dwarfing these nations.

    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid on October 25, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ JAVIER SORIANO
    Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy speaks during a press conference at the Moncloa Palace in Madrid on October 25, 2016

    What accounts for Spain's reticence to spend more on its military? While Spain's economy was badly damaged by the financial crisis and remains unstable in 2017, Dr. Carlos Flores Juberias, a constitutional law professor at the University of Valencia, says it's not simply economic considerations behind Spain's retreat from military expenditure. For one, Spanish security is not under threat at present — its only major dispute, notes Dr. Juberias, is with Morocco over the status of exclaves Ceuta and Melilla, and this is "nothing more than a part of the country's usual nationalistic discourse". As a result, the country has better things to spend money on. However, it goes deeper than that.

    "One of the Franco regime's most relevant pillars, and traditionally a consistently conservative institution, the Armed Forces are still seen in that way by parties of the Left, who are more than ready to ignore the radical transformation they have undergone in recent decades. Hence, defense spending is still viewed with suspicion, and the defense budget is as a rule the first to suffer cuts in times of crisis, and the last to become increased in periods of bonanza," Dr. Juberias told Sputnik.

    Spain's membership of NATO, while highly controversial at the time of application (1982), is in 2017 supported assumptively by least three of the largest parties in Spain's Parliament, Dr. Juberias adds — and this blanket but passive support in Spanish politics is matched by "indifference" on the part of Spanish citizens.

    "We simply assume or membership in the Alliance as a fact which does not bother and does not worry us," Dr. Juberias concluded.

    Prime Minister Rajoy may still be able to convince the Spanish public of the need to spend more on defense. He and President Trump will both attend a meeting of NATO leaders in Brussels in May. 

    Related:

    Rajoy Wants to Develop Partnership With New US Government
    Suspect Says Rajoy Knew of Valencia's Corruption Schemes
    EU Army: If Trump's Plan for NATO Works Out Who Will Pay for Europe's Defense?
    Why the US-European Relationship is on the Brink
    Trump's Push for 2% Defense Spending to Let NATO Cover 'Entire Earth' With Bases
    Tags:
    politics, security, defense, economy, budget, military spending, NATO, Donald Trump, Mariano Rajoy, Spain, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok