Register
17:40 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Internet

    French Law Against 'Habitual' Jihadist Website Browsing Ruled Out of Order

    © Flickr/ Ministerio TIC Colombia
    Europe
    Get short URL
    15010

    The offense of "habitual" consultation of jihadist sites has been declared to be contrary to the French Constitution, the country's Constitutional Council ruled February 10 in the latest blow to the government's counterterrorism attempts in the face of a series of horrific attacks.

    The French Government introduced a new law, June 2016 — on top of the state of emergency powers — that made it an offense to "habitually" visit websites that promote terrorism. A man in Marseille was convicted under the law in September, as was a 31-year-old man in August and another in the Ardeche department in the Auvergne-Rhone-Alpes region of south-central France in December.

    However, the introduction of the law drew criticism from civil liberties groups which said the measure was excessive and showed how judicial standards had dropped in the face of the threat of terrorism. 

    "The consultation of a site does not define a person as a terrorist," Patrick Baudouin, honorary president of the International Federation for Human Rights (FIDH) said.

    Now the Constitutional Council has ruled that the law goes against the constitution as the consultation of a website in itself does not imply proof of a threat "to commit terrorist acts". The law carried a maximum prison sentence of two years and a fine of US$32,000.

    Volunteers install items at a new memorial in a gazebo in a seaside park on the famed Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southern France, Monday, July 18, 2016.
    © AP Photo/ Claude Paris
    Volunteers install items at a new memorial in a gazebo in a seaside park on the famed Promenade des Anglais in Nice, southern France, Monday, July 18, 2016.

    The ruling is a victory for human rights groups, but a blow to Francois Hollande's government, which has drawn criticism for excessive reaction to the threat from terror — in spite of the appalling attacks around Charlie Hebdo, January 2015, in various places in Paris, November 2015, and the Bastille Day atrocity in Nice, 2016 and many others.

    Liberté, égalité, fraternité

    Hollande introduced a state of emergency, giving police extra powers of search and arrest. However, after years of lack of resources, many small neighbourhoods in towns and cities across France have become no-go zones, which the police have — over the years — become estranged from.

    Situation in Paris after series of terror attacks
    © Sputnik/ Vladimir Pesnya
    EU States' Anti-Terror Laws Adopted After Paris, Berlin Attacks 'Discriminatory'

    This has led to accusations that the police are deliberately targeting innocent Muslims. Many students staged a series of protests through saying that powers to prevent meetings go against the principles of "Liberté, égalité", fraternité" [liberty, equality, fraternity] and that Muslims students were being discriminated against in the use of sweeping powers of stop and search.

    In an effort to counter radicalization, police were ordered into these areas, where they have encountered violent attacks, culminating in an officer being seriously injured in a Molotov cocktail attack in Viry-Chatillon, a notoriously crime-ridden commune in the southern suburbs of Paris on October 8.

    Related:

    France Charges Brussels Bombing Suspect Over Paris Terror Attacks
    Fake Victims of France Terror Attacks Jailed After False Compensation Claim
    Nothing New: France's Reinforced Anti-Terror Plan a 'Technical Measure'
    Year After Paris Terror Attacks France Remains on High Alert - Lawmaker
    Tags:
    State of Emergency, terrorism, counterterrorism, surveillance, French Constitutional Council, Francois Hollande, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      marcanhalt
      It is just like the French. While the terrorists/jihadists are blowing the hell out of everything living in France, the 'thinkers' are dusting and cleaning the furniture and blinds after the explosions.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    This Week in Pictures
    This Week in Pictures
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok