14:57 GMT +310 February 2017
    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right

    French National Front VP Calls on Fillon to Withdraw From Presidential Race

    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    French National Front Vice President called on the Republicans presidential hopeful Francois Fillon on Friday to withdraw from the race.

    Francois Fillon, former French prime minister, member of The Republicans political party and 2017 presidential candidate of the French centre-right, speaks during a news conference about a fake job scandal at his campaign headquarters in Paris, France, February 6, 2017
    © REUTERS/ Benoit Tessier
    Fillon’s Popularity Drops to 22% Amid Fraud Scandal
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — French National Front Vice President Florian Philippot called on the Republicans presidential candidate Francois Fillon on Friday to withdraw from the race.

    "If we want to see fair presidential election Francois Fillon should withdraw [candidacy]," Philippot told Public Senat and Sud Radio radio stations.

    Fillon has been widely criticized due to the ongoing fraud scandal, involving his wife and children.

    Right-wing Les Republicains (LR) party's candidate for the party's primary ahead of the 2017 presidential election, Francois Fillon (File)
    © AFP 2016/ MARTIN BUREAU
    Almost 70% of French Want Fillon to Leave Presidential Race Due to Wife Scandal - Poll
    On Thursday, the latest Ifop poll showed that Fillon would gain slightly over 17 percent of the votes during the first round of the presidential elections and would drop out of the race. National Front leader Marine Le Pen is expected to lead with 26 percent of votes against 21 percent for the independent presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron.

    The scandal around Fillon arose on January 25, when the satirical weekly magazine Le Canard Enchaine reported that Fillon’s wife had been paid up to $8,500 for working as her husband's parliamentary aide and received a $5,400 monthly salary at the prestigious cultural magazine La Revue des Deux Mondes, which is owned by Fillon's friend Marc Ladreit de Lacharriere.

    According to the magazine, Charles and Marie Fillon, who worked as their father’s assistants between 2005 and 2007, had earned about $90,700, though it was unclear whether they had really exercised their job responsibilities.

    The first round of the French presidential elections is slated for April 23, with the run-off scheduled for May 7.

