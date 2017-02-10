EU to Lift Visa Restrictions With Ukraine Before Summer - EU Commission

© AFP 2016/ OZAN KOSE Moscow, Ankara Set to Discuss Easing Visa Regime for Turkish Businessmen

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The European Union will lift its visa regime with Ukraine before summer, European Commission head Jean-Claude Juncker said Friday.

"I forgot to tell you that of course we were discussing the issue of visa liberalization. This will happen before summer," Juncker told a press conference.

The EU-Ukraine dialogue on visa liberalization was launched in 2008, while in November 2010 the European Union proposed Kiev an action plan for granting visa-free regime. The European Commission confirmed that Ukraine met all necessary conditions in December 2015. According to diplomatic sources, Ukraine could be granted visa-free regime in early spring of 2017.

In December 2016, the European Council, the European Parliament and the European Commission reached an agreement on an emergency suspension mechanism to be triggered in case of overwhelming migration. Such an agreement has been among the conditions raised by the council for the liberalization of the visa regime for Ukraine and Georgia.