Register
12:30 GMT +310 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Deputy Prime Minister of Sweden and Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate, Isabella Lovin speaks during the Our Ocean Conference in Washington, DC, September 16, 2016.

    Feminist Sweden on Warpath With Trump Over Climate, Women

    © AFP 2016/ JIM WATSON
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 3611

    Donald Trump has never been a media darling in Sweden. During the election campaign he was habitually painted as misogynist, racist and fundamentally anti-democratic. Now that he is US President, Sweden is taking serious action.

    Muslim and Christian students (File)
    © AP Photo/ AHMAD GHARABLI
    Feminists Fume as Sweden Moves to Ban Gender Segregation in Schools
    One of the first decisions Donald Trump made as US president was to stop assistance to foreign organizations that support abortion. The Swedish government, which prides itself on being the world's first ‘overtly feminist' one, is one of the initiators of the international conference on women's rights and fundraising campaign to offset Trump's efforts, Swedish Radio reported.

    So far, eight countries have signed up to the pan-European effort to promote and protect women's rights around the globe in direct response to the US leader's decision to reinstate a ban on US funding to groups that provide information about abortion, which is disparagingly known as the 'gag rule.'

    ​As a prelude to the global fundraising campaign, Sweden, together with Belgium, the Netherlands and Denmark, will arrange the "She Decides" conference in Brussels on March 2, where government officials and civil society representatives from 50 countries will take part. While the aim is to make a stand for women's rights around the globe, the political message towards the US is obvious.

    "If you know that this is a very bad road to go down if you want to save women's lives, if you want women and families to have power over their own lives and that girls should be able to go to school and not get pregnant too early, then it is important that we stand up for the right to planned, safe and legal abortions. But also that we show how much money we are prepared to put up," Swedish Minister for International Development Cooperation and Climate Isabella Lövin said, as quoted by Swedish daily Sydsvenskan.

    Three young swedish girls read an election bulletin of the Feminist Initiative party
    © AFP 2016/ JONATHAN NACKSTRAND
    Sweden's Feminist Gov't Funnels Millions Into 'Yet Another' Equality Authority
    Isabella Lövin also said that the conference in Brussels was a political statement and a token of support for women's rights and welcomed contributions from philanthropists and individuals in order to fully replace the US aid which was cut to abortion organizations.

    Last week, the very same Lövin rose to international fame when she seemed take a hit at Trump himself. Lövin notoriously posted an image of herself surrounded by her female colleagues mocking the image of the US President signing the anti-abortion order surrounded by men.

    Saudi women
    © AFP 2016/ FAYEZ NURELDINE
    Sycophant Swedish PM Gives Kudos to Women’s Rights in Saudi Arabia
    The Swedish minister grabbed global headlines last week when she appeared to take a swipe at Trump by posting an image of her and her female colleagues parodying the image of the US president signing off on the anti-abortion order while surrounded by men. The image of Lövin signing the proposal for Sweden's new climate law poking fun at Trump's photo quickly spread on social media, triggering a sequence of women-only photos by various Swedish authorities.

    Sweden's new climate law is designed to ensure a "credible climate policy" and aims to reach the ambitious target of achieving a net level of zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2045. Although hailed as a landmark decision and a breakthrough by Swedish Greens (who happen to be Lövin's party colleagues), it was criticized as a pipe dream by power engineering specialists.


    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    Man's World: Swedish Feminists Rebel Against Male Dominance in Textbooks
    Sweden Blows Tax Millions on 'Feminist' Trucks and 'Equal' Firefighting
    Swedish Lawmaker Resigns After Calls to Shoot Trump - Reports
    Swedish Take on Trump Presidency: Everything Just Gets Worse
    Chain Reaction: Trump's Triumph Galvanizes Swedish Defense Into Action
    'Muslims' Beat Trump’s Swedish Doppelgänger Within an Inch of His Life
    Trump Report Hushed Up by Swedish Foreign Ministry
    Tags:
    anti-abortion legislation, climate change, Isabella Lövin, Donald Trump, Scandinavia, Sweden, United States
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Americans No More
    Americans No More
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok