MOSCOW (Sputnik) — On January 26, the Slovenian parliament passed a package of amendments to the law on foreigners, providing a possibility to close the country’s borders to most undocumented migrants for a limited time period in case at least 46 parliament members voted in favor of such decision.

"In the current migration situation in Europe strict immigration policy is the only way to cope with the existing problem. Otherwise, unmanaged migration flow will always create a potential terrorist threat," Seligo said. "Slovenia strives for common EU approach in dealing with the unprecedented migratory pressures on our borders."

A day before that, the European Commission also proposed to extend the temporary internal border controls in Germany, Austria, Sweden, Denmark and Norway for a period of three months.

Earlier, in October 2016, Slovenia started to install metal fencing at two border crossings with Croatia in case of new wave of migrants.

Europe has been facing a massive refugee crisis over the past couple of years, with hundreds of thousands of migrants fleeing crisis-torn countries in the Middle East and North Africa to escape violence and poverty and seeking asylum in the EU member states.