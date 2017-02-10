Ukrainian President Meets With Turkey’s Foreign Minister

© Sputnik/ Maksim Blinov Turkish Foreign Minister Postpones Ukraine Visit After Russian Ambassador Murder

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko has met with Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu discussing bilateral cooperation, a statement on the presidential website says.

"Petro Poroshenko and Mevlut Cavusoglu discussed the agenda of the next meeting of the high-level Strategic Council between Ukraine and Turkey that is planned to be held under the co-chairmanship of the heads of the two states in the spring of the current year," the Thursday statement says.

The two sides emphasized the importance of negotiations on a free trade zone between Ukraine and Turkey and pointed to the high dynamics f current bilateral cooperation.

The Turkish foreign minister was expected to visit Ukraine on December 20, 2016, but the visit was postponed due to the murder of Russian Ambassador to Ankara Andrey Karlov in Turkey.

Cavusoglu arrived in Ukraine on Thursday for a two-day visit.