Register
23:34 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    French gendarmes patrol in front of the Eiffel Tower one day before New Year's eve festivities in Paris on December 30, 2016

    France to Build Bulletproof Glass Wall Near Eiffel Tower

    © AFP 2016/ MIGUEL MEDINA
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 16301

    The mayor of Paris has announced the erection of a 2.5 meter wall of bulletproof glass around the Eiffel Tower. The new security measure is meant to protect France’s most recognizable symbol in the event of a terrorist threat.

    According to French daily newspaper Le Parisien, mayor Anne Hidalgo submitted a €300 million ($318 million) plan to modernize the Eiffel Tower over the next 15 years. Among the tenets of the plan is the permanent implementation of transparent security fences, a €20 million measure.

    Several factors went into the decision, the most obvious being security. Temporary metal fences were put up in June 2016 for the Euro 2016 football tournament, partially in response to a November 2015 Daesh-sponsored terrorist attack that left 137 Parisians dead and 368 injured. 

    A photo taken on November 17, 2015 in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in tribute to the victims of the November 13 Paris terror attacks.
    © AFP 2016/ Bertrand Guay
    Terror Strikes on the Eiffel Tower, Notre Dame Cathedral Thwarted by Authorities

    On Friday, February 3, a machete-wielding Egyptian man shouted "Allahu Akbar" while attacking a French soldier at the Louvre. Over 230 French citizens have been killed by Islamic terrorists in the last two years.

    In addition, Paris is trying to shore up its bid for the 2024 Summer Olympics. France has not hosted a Summer Olympics since the 1924 games in Paris, although the 1992 and 1968 Winter Games were held in Albertville and Grenoble, respectively. Budapest and Los Angeles are the other two cities bidding to host the games.

    Paris also wishes to be the site of the 2025 World Expo. The world fair is of special significance to Paris, as it was during the 1889 Exposition Universelle that the Eiffel Tower was opened to the public for the first time. Paris has not hosted a world's fair since 1947.

    The Eiffel Tower is seen with the black, yellow and red colours of the Belgian flag in tribute to the victims of today's Brussels bomb attacks in Paris.
    © REUTERS/ PHILIPPE WOJAZER
    Eiffel Tower Could Be Target of Foiled Paris Attack

    The third reason is a general need to repair and modernize the world's most visited monument. Foot traffic will be reorganized, elevators will be replaced, lights will be refurbished, and the entire tower will be subject to extensive stripping and painting.

    But the security measures have attracted the most controversy. Even those who do not wish to visit the tower will have to pass through checkpoints on their way through.

    "What a shame. While I can understand the security aspect, this new plan is going to spoil the area a bit," a 37-year-old Parisian named Sarah told Le Parisien. "The best way to enjoy the tower is to see it from underneath. It will be annoying if you can't get there easily, especially for people who have travelled from abroad."

    A photo taken on November 17, 2015 in Paris shows the Eiffel Tower illuminated with the colors of the French national flag in tribute to the victims of the November 13 Paris terror attacks.
    © AFP 2016/ Bertrand Guay
    Eiffel Tower to Be Lit Up in Colors of French Flag After Nice Attack - City Hall

    Deputy mayor of sports and tourism Jean-Francois Martins says the measure is necessary. "The terror threat remains high in Paris and the most vulnerable sites, led by the Eiffel Tower, must be the object of special security measures," he said in a statement. 

    An estimated 6-million people visit the Eiffel Tower every year, and it is globally recognized as a symbol of France, and Paris. However, it is for this reason that French authorities fear it may be the target of a terrorist attack. In addition to the machete attack at the Louvre, in September 2016 an attempt by a quartet of female Daesh sympathizers to bomb the Notre Dame Cathedral was thwarted by French authorities.

    Related:

    Paris' Iconic Eiffel Tower on Lockdown as Armed Police Search Crowds
    Black Smoke Seen Rising Over Eiffel Tower in Paris
    Eiffel Tower Closed on Tuesday Over Labor Reform Protest
    Eiffel Tower Lights Up in Colors of Belgium’s Flag
    Fifth Night of Paris Protests Against Police Violence Results in 28 Arrests
    Tags:
    security, terrorism, Eiffel Tower, Anne Hidalgo, Paris, France
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Losing Their Religion
    Losing Their "Religion"
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok