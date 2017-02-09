German Migration Agency to Be Allowed to Check Migrants Phones

© AP Photo/ Angelika Warmuth Migrants in Germany Illegally Obtained Over €1 Mln in Social Payments in 2014-15

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The German Federal Office for Migration and Refugees (BAMF) will be allowed to check mobile phones of migrants in order to verify identity of their owners, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"We are talking about using the data from mobile phones to identify a person. There is already a legal basis for this process [for other federal agencies] and we believe that we could use it for the BAMF as well," she said at a press conference where she presented a roadmap for easing deportation procedures.

The German Chancellor also reported that German government will create a special coordination center under the Ministry of the Interior to manage and oversee deportation of migrants, Chancellor Angela Merkel said on Thursday.

"This new center will not be able to function without tight cooperation between the federal government and the local authorities of federal lands," Merkel underlined during a press conference where she presented a roadmap for easing deportation procedures.

She explained that the new center would collect necessary papers for immigrants that were subject to deportation and would control the process.

Deportation process of the migrants that pose potential threat to lives of German citizens will be accelerated.

“It is of grave need that we do it,” Merkel said at a press conference commenting on a roadmap for easing deportation procedures.