Register
20:43 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Syrian child refugee

    UK Decision to Block Child Refugees Under Dubs Amendment 'Catastrophic' & 'Sad'

    © Flickr/ Mehmet Bilgin
    Europe
    Get short URL
    14010

    "Saddened, shocked," "shameful" and "catastrophic" - these are just some of the words uttered by British politicians, campaigners and clergy after the UK government decided to end a scheme allowing vulnerable young child refugees into Britain.

    "I feel chilled to the core that our government could take such a catastrophic decision like this," Dr. Alison Phipps, academic and activist with Glasgow Refugee, Asylum and Migration Network told Sputnik.

    ​Ministers have announced that the British government will stop allowing unaccompanied child refugees into the country once the quota reaches 350.

    "Chilled that such a decision puts more vulnerable children waiting in hope in an even more doubtful and anxious situation," Dr. Phipps said, "especially after so much work from politicians and NGOs campaigning for the amendment."

    The British government cites fears it would encourage people traffickers, fears which are "mythical," according to Dr. Phipps.

    "Incentives are mythical, it's extremely difficult to come through our borders or pass the paperwork necessary to be welcomed as a refugee in this country," Dr Phipps told Sputnik.

    Children play in a makeshift migrant camp known as the Jungle, in Calais, northern France, Wednesday, July 29, 2015
    © AFP 2016/ Thibault Camus
    Rights Group Urges UK, France to Help Migrant Children Reunite With UK Relatives
    "These are children reaching the age of puberty, a time in their life when everything is changing, they need to find people they can trust but they haven't been able to form that sense of understanding, so they're in a very vulnerable situation," she added.

    The Dubs amendment was introduced by Labour peer Lord Dubs, to try and help the estimated 90,000 unaccompanied child refugees stuck in Europe.

    "Lord Dubs was himself a child refugee before the Second World War. He knows what it's like," Sarah Crowe, Unicef spokesperson told Sputnik.

    "Behind every number there is a vulnerable young person languishing in grief who has a legitimate reason to be reunited with families in the UK. They need help now and the UK has a long and rich tradition helping refugees and we hope it will continue," Ms. Crowe said.

    The government had initially committed to welcoming 3,000 lone refugee children stuck in Europe into Britain — but have reneged on the commitment.

    "We need to see these children as children, not refugees or migrants. They're fleeing war and persecution, they're stranded, it's not their own fault," Ms. Crowe told Sputnik. 

    Britain's Home Secretary Amber Rudd, said the government's decision to end the scheme was made after France raised concerns that it could encourage more children to try and reach Europe:

    Syrian refugee girl Housaida rests inside the Spanish rescue vessel Astral after being rescued by the Spanish NGO Proactiva off the Libyan coast in the Mediterranean Sea August 18, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Giorgos Moutafis
    Gone Baby Gone: UK Home Office Lose Track of Hundreds Migrant Children

    "I am clear that when working with my French counterparts, they do not want us to indefinitely continue to accept children under the Dubs amendment because they specify, and I agree with them, that it acts as a draw.

    "It acts as a pull. It encourages the people traffickers," Amber Rudd said. 

    An incentive described as "mythical" by Alison Phipps, who has worked at the coalface with child refugees in "huts, containers and camps" across Europe.

    Responding to the government decision to renege on its agreement, Lord Dubs said the government is breaching its own commitments.

    "I believe in arbitrarily closing down the scheme, without any good reason for doing so, the government is in breach of its own commitments," Lord Dubs told the House of Lords.

    Just 350 of a possible 3,000 unaccompanied child refugees have been brought into Britain from Europe under the Dubs amendment scheme. 

    Related:

    Women, Children Refugees in Europe 'Starting to Go Missing'
    Over 40% of Syrian Child Refugees Missing Out on School - UNICEF
    Child Refugees Caught Up in Prostitution, Drugs in Athens Amid EU Bureaucracy
    Tags:
    camps, refugee children, migrant crisis, asylum seekers, child, migrants, refugees, UK Home Office, UNICEF, Amber Rudd, Lord Alfred Dubs, Calais, Syria, Britain, United Kingdom, France, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      avatar
      dvdgrg09
      A couple of multibillionaires could take those 90,000 children and give them a decent home in a brand new city staffed by sincere non-child abusing angels without even coming close the corrupt and degenerate Europe. And they wouldn't even feel the money pinch. Unfortunately, the corrupt and degenerate Europe is how the multibillionaires make their money. And they are just as corrupt and degenerate, until they prove otherwise.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Losing Their Religion
    Losing Their "Religion"
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok