Register
20:43 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Businessman

    Panama Probe Exposes 'Secrecy and Deceit' of Bankers, Lawyers, Accountants

    © Photo: PIxabay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 9230

    An investigation into the Panama Papers tax avoidance scandal has exposed the deep chasm between EU policymakers and bankers, lawyers and accountants who create increasingly complex structures to reduce company tax liabilities, which Sputnik has been told amounts to "secrecy" and "deceit."

    The Panama Papers affair began with the leak, by the International Consortium for Investigative Journalism, of 11.5 million confidential documents that provided detailed information about more than 214,000 offshore companies listed by the Panamanian corporate service provider Mossack Fonseca, including the identities of shareholders and directors of the companies.

    The documents show how wealthy individuals, including public officials, hide their money from public scrutiny.

    It led to the European Commission calling for a crackdown on secrecy and the establishment of "fairer, more transparent and more effective taxation" and the "strengthening the cooperation between fiscal authorities across the EU."

    Panama Papers
    © Photo: Pixabay
    EU Accused of 'Amnesia' in Backtrack Over Panama Papers Tax Register Response
    However, the European Parliament's committee of inquiry into money laundering, tax avoidance and tax evasion (PANA) has exposed the staggeringly complex web of corporate structures that are being used to get round taxation rules within the EU — aggressive tax planning (ATP) — which have evaded the legislators.

    "The EU is confronted with a situation where bankers, lawyers and accountants are creating highly complex, bespoke structures to undermine EU laws. Certainly, any normal person would find the complexity extraordinary," John Christensen from the Tax Justice Network told Sputnik. 

    "Complexity in the context is another form of secrecy. It's a way of impeding investigation and I think it's only now beginning to dawn on European policymakers that this complexity is deliberate and its purpose is intended to block investigation and form mechanisms of deceit," Christensen added.

    Aggressive Tax Planning

    During a public hearing on the role of lawyers, accountants and bankers in the Panama Papers, one of the committee members asked for a definition of "aggressive tax planning."

    ​"I think there is an OECD [Organization for Economic Co-operation and Development] definition, but that's not embedded in law anywhere. The things that we are looking at are the complexities of the layers in the structure [of a corporate entity]. Is there an asymmetry in the tax flows between the structure? But most importantly: the question of corporate structure," said Matthew Elderfield, Head of Group Compliance at the Swedish-based Nordea Bank, which was named in the Panama Papers.

    "So, what is a substantive corporate structure and what is not a substantive corporate structure? Is it merely: do they have a board [of directors]? Do the directors meet every year? Are the accounts filed in the jurisdiction? Do the directors have 11,000 directorships? This is an area where policy-makers have struggled to define what corporate substance is," he told the committee.

    Related:

    Beyond Panama: Big Accountants, Banks, Law Firms in 'Systematic' Tax Ring
    EU Accused of 'Amnesia' in Backtrack Over Panama Papers Tax Register Response
    London Remains Capital of Corrupt Elite Despite Panama Papers Probe
    Panama Papers Six Months On: It's Still 'Business as Usual' in Tax Havens
    Tags:
    LuxLeaks, offshore tax havens, tax avoidance, Panama Papers, tax haven, International Consortium for Investigative Journalism, Tax Justice Network, European Parliament, European Union, Europe, Panama
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Losing Their Religion
    Losing Their "Religion"
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok