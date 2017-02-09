Merkel to Unveil Plan to Speed Up Deportations of Failed Asylum Seekers

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The chancellor will unveil a 16-point roadmap for relaxing deportation procedures, seen by the Spiegel magazine, at today’s meeting with chiefs of state authorities.

According to the paper, the federal agency for migration and refugees BAMF will "reject a large number of asylum claims from people who do not need Germany’s protection."

"The number of those required to leave the country will thus increase further. A national effort is needed to make additional improvements to the repatriation policy," the roadmap will say.

The initiative seeks to create in the coming three months a special coordination center under the Interior Ministry that will oversee deportations and collect necessary documents for immigrants who are subject to expulsion.

A network of repatriation centers will be set up across Germany to host migrants in their finals days or weeks in Germany. Repatriations of violent immigrants will be accelerated, and BAMF will be allowed to check refugees’ mobile phones to establish their identity.

The government will earmark 90 million euros ($96 million) for a federal program to repatriate and reintegrate asylum seekers and increase financial assistance to those willing to go home.

Merkel promised speedier deportations of failed asylum seekers after an immigrant from Tunisia rammed a truck into a crowd of people at a Berlin Christmas market last December, killing 12. It was revealed that authorities had failed to repatriate the man because he did not have valid papers.