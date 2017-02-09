Register
19:15 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    An illustration picture shows deportation stamps which are used by the German federal police Bundespolizei to stamp ID documents of rejected asylum seekers, in Rosenheim, southern Germany, January 25, 2016.

    Merkel to Unveil Plan to Speed Up Deportations of Failed Asylum Seekers

    © REUTERS/ Michael Dalder
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 6230

    German Chancellor Angela Merkel will present a plan later on Thursday on how to accelerate repatriations of failed asylum seekers in the wake of the Christmas market attack, local media reported.

    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The chancellor will unveil a 16-point roadmap for relaxing deportation procedures, seen by the Spiegel magazine, at today’s meeting with chiefs of state authorities.

    German police officers gather near the Hauptbahnhof before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    German Police Find Daesh Flags, Guns in Islamist Suspects’ Homes – Police Chief

    According to the paper, the federal agency for migration and refugees BAMF will "reject a large number of asylum claims from people who do not need Germany’s protection."

    President-elect Donald Trump gives a thumbs up to members of the media after meeting with Martin Luther King III, son of Martin Luther King Jr., at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, Jan. 16, 2017
    © AP Photo/ Andrew Harnik
    US Will Never Be Safe Without Executive Order on Immigrats - Trump
    "The number of those required to leave the country will thus increase further. A national effort is needed to make additional improvements to the repatriation policy," the roadmap will say.

    The initiative seeks to create in the coming three months a special coordination center under the Interior Ministry that will oversee deportations and collect necessary documents for immigrants who are subject to expulsion.

    A network of repatriation centers will be set up across Germany to host migrants in their finals days or weeks in Germany. Repatriations of violent immigrants will be accelerated, and BAMF will be allowed to check refugees’ mobile phones to establish their identity.

    The government will earmark 90 million euros ($96 million) for a federal program to repatriate and reintegrate asylum seekers and increase financial assistance to those willing to go home.

    Merkel promised speedier deportations of failed asylum seekers after an immigrant from Tunisia rammed a truck into a crowd of people at a Berlin Christmas market last December, killing 12. It was revealed that authorities had failed to repatriate the man because he did not have valid papers.

    Tags:
    immigrants, refugees, asylum applications, Angela Merkel, Germany
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Losing Their Religion
    Losing Their "Religion"
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok