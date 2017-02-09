Romanian Justice Minister Announces Resignation Amid Anti-Government Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said Monday he was considering firing the justice chief over his handling of the scrapped decree that sought to relax anti-corruption rules.

The embattled minister argued on Thursday that all legal initiatives he had taken responsibility for were "lawful and constitutional."

"I have decided to resign from the post of justice minister," Iordache told reporters, as quoted by the Romanian news agency Аgerpres.

The Romanian parliament did not support on Wednesday the vote of no confidence in the ruling Social Democrat government headed by Sorin Grindeanu. The motion was initiated by the center-right opposition, namely the National Liberal Party and the National Salvation Front, with further support of the People's Movement Party.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Romania last week to express their discontent over amendments to the country’s Criminal Code issued by the government. The amendments envisaged reduced penalties for some graft offenses and pardon for several groups of prisoners. Although the amendments were repealed on Sunday, the protests demanding the resignation of the government have continued.