Romanian Justice Minister Announces Resignation Amid Anti-Government Protests

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Romanian Prime Minister Sorin Grindeanu said Monday he was considering firing the justice chief over his handling of the scrapped decree that sought to relax anti-corruption rules.
The embattled minister argued on Thursday that all legal initiatives he had taken responsibility for were "lawful and constitutional."
"I have decided to resign from the post of justice minister," Iordache told reporters, as quoted by the Romanian news agency Аgerpres.
Thousands of people took to the streets in Romania last week to express their discontent over amendments to the country’s Criminal Code issued by the government. The amendments envisaged reduced penalties for some graft offenses and pardon for several groups of prisoners. Although the amendments were repealed on Sunday, the protests demanding the resignation of the government have continued.
