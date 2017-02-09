© AP Photo/ Sergei Chuzavkov Ukrainian Cabinet Adds 70 Items to Import Embargo List of Russian Goods

KIEV (Sputnik) — In 2016, media reports suggested that Kiev bought Russian supplements. Ukrinmash reportedly purchased caterpillar chains for the Ukrainian military and engines for BTR-70 through British mediators. Ukroboronprom denied the allegations.

"The Moldovan company bought 20 engines at the KAMAZ plant, then exported those engines to Moldova on two trucks. Then the Moldovan-Ukrainian company, exporting the engines, resold the engines to another company Avtopresent. Another Moldovan company resold them to the third, German company, and the German one imported the engines to Ukraine. That is a scheme, involving four economic agents," the authors of the investigation said, as quoted by the Ukrainian First National TV Channel.

According to the investigation data, in order to avoid direct buying, the Ukroboronprom’ subsidiary Ukrinmash purchased 20 engines for Ukrainian BTR-80 via Moldovan companies for $15,000 per item while the real price was less than 10,000 euros.