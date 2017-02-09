Trump's Visit to UK to Cost Local Police Fortune - Metropolitan Police

© AFP 2016/ Paul Ellis #StopTrumpVisit: UK Labour Party Leader Reiterates Call to Cancel US President's Visit to UK

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Hogan-Howe said the visit would likely take place in June, and it was clear that the visit would trigger more protests.

"No doubt we will put a lot of officers out there and keep people safe and make sure everything goes well. If there is a few thousand officers, it's likely to be quite a bit of money…. I would think it is going to be the odd million, but I cannot be too precise," Hogan-Howe said in an interview with LBC radio.

In late January, UK Prime Minister Theresa May held a meeting with Trump, during which she invited the US president on behalf of Her Majesty the Queen to visit the United Kingdom later this year. Later Trump signed an executive order "Protecting The Nation From Foreign Terrorist Entry Into The United States," suspending entry to the country for all nationals of seven Muslim-dominated countries and blocking all Syrian refugees from entering the United States for a yet undetermined period of time.

The decree triggered sharp criticism not only in the United States but throughout the world, including in Britain. The UK citizens issued a petition calling for May to cancel Trump's visit and have been staging mass protests.