Register
16:12 GMT +309 February 2017
Live
    Search
    German police officers gather near the Hauptbahnhof before New Year celebrations for 2017 in Cologne, Germany, December 31, 2016

    German Police Find Daesh Flags, Guns in Islamist Suspects’ Homes Police Chief

    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Europe
    Get short URL
    15730

    German police found guns, machetes and flags of the Daesh terrorist group in houses of two suspected jihadists, a Goettingen police chief said Thursday.

    BERLIN (Sputnik) — Police in the state of Lower Saxony arrested two suspected Islamists during a special operation earlier in the day. They are reportedly an Algerian and a Nigerian nationals in their 20s.

    "Our employees found pellet guns remade into lethal weapons as well as firearms, IS [Daesh] flags and machetes," Uwe Luehrig said.

    Earlier in the day German police reportedly arrested on Thursday two jihadists suspected of planning a terrorist attack during a special operation in Gottingen. The arrested men were an Algerian national, 27, and a Nigerian, 23.

    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Adrienne Adonis
      Of course they are going to find Daesh flags in migrant militants homes ! That's what happens when you let in migrants without vetting them. I can only imagine how many of these radical Islam cells are in Germany ? You can thank Merkel for putting Germany and its citizens at risk of loosing unlimited German civilian lives in the name of a sick liberal agenda called globalism.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Never Too Much of Spellbinding Ice-Covered Baikal
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    Vacationer-in-Chief
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok