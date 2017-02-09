BERLIN (Sputnik) — Police in the state of Lower Saxony arrested two suspected Islamists during a special operation earlier in the day. They are reportedly an Algerian and a Nigerian nationals in their 20s.
"Our employees found pellet guns remade into lethal weapons as well as firearms, IS [Daesh] flags and machetes," Uwe Luehrig said.
Earlier in the day German police reportedly arrested on Thursday two jihadists suspected of planning a terrorist attack during a special operation in Gottingen. The arrested men were an Algerian national, 27, and a Nigerian, 23.
Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete Of course they are going to find Daesh flags in migrant militants homes ! That's what happens when you let in migrants without vetting them. I can only imagine how many of these radical Islam cells are in Germany ? You can thank Merkel for putting Germany and its citizens at risk of loosing unlimited German civilian lives in the name of a sick liberal agenda called globalism.
Adrienne Adonis