BERLIN (Sputnik) — Police in the state of Lower Saxony arrested two suspected Islamists during a special operation earlier in the day. They are reportedly an Algerian and a Nigerian nationals in their 20s.

"Our employees found pellet guns remade into lethal weapons as well as firearms, IS [Daesh] flags and machetes," Uwe Luehrig said.

