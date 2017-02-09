UK Labour Party Leader Accuses BBC of Spreading 'Fake News'

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The heated argument took place the next day after Corbyn lost another member of his Shadow Cabinet, Business Secretary Clive Lewis.

"I am really surprised that the BBC is reporting fake news," Corbyn told BBC1 in an interview.

In September 2015, Corbyn was elected as party leader after the Labour's defeat in the May 2015 general election. In June, 2016, Corbyn faced a motion of no confidence and saw half of the shadow cabinet resign in protest to what they claimed was his inability to lead the main opposition party after the Brexit referendum. He refused to resign and participated in the party leadership election in September 2016, winning and remaining the UK Labour Party leader.