Lithuania to Start Receiving US Rotation Forces Equipment on Friday - MoD

VILNIUS (Sputnik) — Ten tanks, five infantry fighting vehicles, trucks and offroaders of US rotation forces are set to arrive on Friday at the Gaiziunai railway station in Lithuania, the country's Ministry of National Defense said Thursday.

"On February 10, US military equipment, namely 10 M1A2 Abrams tanks, five M2A3 Bradley infantry fighting vehicles, trucks and offroaders will arrive at Gaiziunai railway station," the ministry said in a press release.

According to the ministry, the new rotation company, comprising 120 people, would enter service next week.

On Tuesday, Lithuanian President Dalia Grybauskaite welcomed arrival of the first troops of NATO’s enhanced Forward Presence (eFP) battalion battle group to the country.

The decision to deploy four NATO multinational battalions to Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania and Poland in 2017 was approved at the NATO July summit in Warsaw.

NATO has been boosting its military presence in Europe, particularly in Eastern European states, since the outbreak of the Ukrainian crisis, citing Russia's alleged interference in that conflict as justification for the move.