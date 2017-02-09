Explosion Hits Nuclear Power Plant in France, Injuries Reported

© AFP 2016/ Issei Kato ‘Unimaginable’ – Understanding Radiation Levels Inside Fukushima Reactor

There is no risk of a radioactive release as a result of an explosion at the Flamanville nuclear power plant, local media Ouest France reported.

There have been no serious injuries as a result of the blast, 5 people have been slightly intoxicated.

"According to preliminary data, there may be injured people," the newspaper said.

The explosion occurred in the engine room of the Flamanville NPP at 10:00 local time. Emergencies services have arrived at the site.

According to emergencies services cited by Ouest France, the explosion took place in the "heart" of the nuclear power plant outside the nuclear zone.

The work of the first reactor of the NPP has been suspended.

The reason for the incident has not been reported so far. Meanwhile, La Manche libre.fr newspaper claimed that the EDF, the country's largest power generating company and world's largest operation of nuclear power plants, said that there supposedly have been no explosion at the plant, adding that there was only smoke at the Flamanville NPP, not fire.