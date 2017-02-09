Ukraine's Domestic Conflict No Platform for Russia-US Deal - Kremlin

"Undoubtedly, the internal Ukrainian conflict may hardly be the subject of some transaction." Peskov told reporters, denying the veracity of US media reports forecasting a deal between Moscow and Washington on Ukraine.
Peskov stressed that "the fate of people who live in the Donbas and are de-facto rejected by their own government cannot especially be the subject of a transaction."
"Hopefully Washington will one way or another use its influence to convince Kiev after all to fulfill its obligations in terms of the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Peskov told reporters.
He added that Moscow looks to Washington to use its leverage to convince the Ukrainian government to "renounce its aggressive tactics in resolving the problem you and I were witnessing in the past few days."
