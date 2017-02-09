Ukraine's Domestic Conflict No Platform for Russia-US Deal - Kremlin

MOSCOW(Sputnik) — Ukraine's domestic conflict cannot serve as a platform for a deal between Russia and the United States, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Undoubtedly, the internal Ukrainian conflict may hardly be the subject of some transaction." Peskov told reporters, denying the veracity of US media reports forecasting a deal between Moscow and Washington on Ukraine.

Peskov stressed that "the fate of people who live in the Donbas and are de-facto rejected by their own government cannot especially be the subject of a transaction."

Russia maintains hope that the United States will influence Ukraine into carrying out the two-year-old set of ceasefire agreements that have been breached in recent weeks, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday.

"Hopefully Washington will one way or another use its influence to convince Kiev after all to fulfill its obligations in terms of the implementation of the Minsk agreements," Peskov told reporters.

He added that Moscow looks to Washington to use its leverage to convince the Ukrainian government to "renounce its aggressive tactics in resolving the problem you and I were witnessing in the past few days."