Formerly Loyal Swedes Think It's Time to Reassess Whether EU is Worth the Stress

In November 1994, a slim majority of Swedes voted in favor of joining the EU. Today, more Swedes are beginning to rethink the country's membership and are open to another referendum. In June 2016, 33 percent of Swedish voters advocated another referendum on EU membership. Today, the percentage of skeptics has risen to 41 percent, the Swedish tabloid newspaper Aftonbladet reported.

This is particularly remarkable given that 'Swexit' does not even exist on the country's political agenda. No Swedish party, bar the Sweden Democrats, is preoccupied with the possibility of leaving the EU.

Sweden Democrats leader Jimmie Åkesson, a reputed EU antagonist, called on Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Löfven to reassess the country's relationship with the EU and arrange another referendum. In an opinion piece in Aftonbladet, Åkesson argued that the EU of today is no longer what it was in 1994, claiming EU authorities to "pull the blanket to themselves." According to Åkesson, Sweden is ceding power to Brussel, with almost all government decisions and up to 60 percent of municipal operations in Sweden being affected by EU policies.

"The question to be asked is whether those who voted for the membership in 1994 were already aware that the EU would become this kind of monster? Probably not," Åkesson wrote.

According to Åkesson, there seems to be no upper limit on how far the EU could go. Judging by EU federalists' statements, the ultimate goal could be to completely eliminate the nation-states the EU is comprised of.

"My Europe is a Europe built on peace and cooperation, yet not supranational. Today, many forecast it is only a matter of time before we see the next country follow the United Kingdom. In time, hopefully, also Sweden," Åkesson concluded.

The rise of the popular EU-skepticism in Sweden therefore fits well into the pan-European mosaic. The EU project seems to be losing momentum, as right-wing and nationalist parties are getting more wind in their sails across the union. The most telltale examples are Geert Wilders' Party for Freedom, which is poised to sweep the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands in mid-March, and Marine Le Pen's National Front in France. According to the polls, Le Pen ranks as one of the leading candidates in the French presidential election.

There is no denying that the EU is going through its worst crisis ever, with public discontent rising across the member states. Swedish EU Commissioner Cecilia Malmström said in an interview with Aftonbladet earlier this year that the EU was having "a case of severe depression and low self-esteem," admitting that crises were plenty and challenges huge. EU critics spotlight the alliance's dramatic failure to cope with terrorism and ineptness to deal with the migrant crisis, referring to the UK's landmark decision to leave the EU after 44 years as a loyal member, which may serve as an example to follow.





