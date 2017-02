© AP Photo/ Gerry Broome UK Cancer Patients Charged Too Much for Medicine - Researcher

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The poll conducted for Sky News showed that 68 percent of respondents would support a 1-percent rise in income tax if the UK government guaranteed to spend it to improve the healthcare services.

The survey also revealed that 64 percent of people believed that the service provided by the NHS was getting worse, while 57 percent expected it to deteriorate further in future.

Over the past months, the NHS has been pushed to the breaking point with hospital overcrowding. On February 6, UK media reported that nine in ten of the NHS hospitals have reached an unprecedented level of overcrowding, causing chaos and delays in hospital wards.