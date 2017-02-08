Register
    Montenegrin Army soldiers fire artillery look at the Montenegro flag during preparations on the eve of Independence day, on May 20, 2010 in Cetinje

    Montenegrin Opposition Leader's Driver Detained Over Coup Attempt Case

    © AFP 2016/ SAVO PRELEVIC
    Europe
    Mihailo Cadenovic, the driver of Andrija Mandic, the leader of the opposition Serbian Democratic Front, who also heads the New Serbian Democracy party, has been detained on suspicion of participation in a coup attempt in the country, the Montenegrin special prosecutor's office said Wednesday.

    BELGRADE (Sputnik) — "The special prosecutor's office expanded the investigation over the forming of the criminal group and terrorist attempt. This decision was made regarding two persons M.C. and A.N. on the basis of the justified suspicion that they had committed a crime — creation of a criminal group," the prosecutor's office said.

    According to the statement, Cadenovic was detained late on Tuesday and put under arrest for 72 hours. The second suspect, A. Nikic, was said to have been outside the country.

    Anti-NATO graffiti in Montenegro
    © Sputnik/ Vasily Raksha
    Montenegro Authorities Fear Results of NATO Membership Referendum - Russian Diplomat
    Mandic expressed outrage over the arrest of his driver and assumed that the prosecutor is trying to fabricate charges against the Democratic Front ahead of municipal election in the city of Niksic.

    On October 16, 2015, on the parliamentary elections day in Montenegro, 20 people were detained and 14 of them arrested for planning to conduct attacks, targeting both civilian population and high-ranking statesmen, and to seize the parliament's building.

    On November 6, 2015, Montenegro's prosecutor Milivoje Katnic reportedly said that "nationalists from Russia" planned to stage a government overthrow last month, clarifying that the prosecutors "don't have any evidence that the state of Russia is involved in any sense." The Russian government refuted the claims.

    According to media reports, the majority of the detainees have admitted their guilt in planning the coup.

    coup, Montenegro
