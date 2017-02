MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Labor-proposed amendment was rejected by a margin of 332 to 290.

The vote supports the government's proposals to avoid guaranteeing the rights of EU nationals to stay in the country after Brexit until a final deal is reached with the European Union.

Members of parliament are voting on a series of amendments to a bill which will allow the government to trigger article 50 of the Lisbon Treaty and initiate Brexit negotiations. The bill will be voted on later in the day.