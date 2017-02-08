German Police Search for Foreigner After Bomb Threat at Leipzig School

© REUTERS/ Fabrizio Bensch Germany's Left Party Blames Merkel and Oil Wars for Berlin Truck Terror

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The Borsdorf vocational school was evacuated early in the morning after two students said they had met a man on their way to school who warned them not to go, claiming he had explosives in his backpack. They lost sight of him after the suspect entered the school territory.

The man is described in the statement, published on Saxony’s police website, as being a "foreign person of southern type" in his 30s. He faces charges for disturbing peace by threatening to commit a criminal offense.

Police launched a large-scale operation to evacuate some 500 students to another school. The search for alleged explosives is still underway.

Germany has been on the edge since a series of truck, bomb and ax attacks by Islamists last year killed and wounded dozens. A failed asylum seeker from Tunisia rammed a truck into a Christmas market in Berlin last December killing 12 people.