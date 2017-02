MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Russia is in touch with Belgrade over the escalation of situation between Serbia and Kosovo, Russian Foreign Ministry's Fourth European Department Director Alexander Botsan-Kharchenko told Sputnik.

"Of course, we are in touch all the time. Interaction with Belgrade is also intensive in issues related to countering attempts to push Kosovo into international organizations," Botsan-Kharchenko said.

Kosovo unilaterally proclaimed independence in 2008 and is recognized by over 100 UN member states. Serbia does not recognize Kosovo’s independence. The EU-brokered Belgrade-Pristina dialogue concentrates on cooperation, freedom of movement and legislation.