Body Cams in British Classrooms 'Bit Too Big Brother,' Teacher Tells Sputnik

Tom Ellis, a criminal justice researcher has revealed that two secondary schools are taking part in the three-month experiment. However for one teacher, who wanted to remain anonymous, the idea of having to wear body cams felt "a bit policed."

The body cams are indeed similar to the recording devices used by some police forces in England and Wales to capture evidence. London's Metropolitan Police has been equipping thousands of frontline officers with so-called body cams since October 2017.

@alstewitn @itvnews perhaps actual evidence may make parents more aware of their children's bad behaviour and work with the school — vsj (@vsj001) February 8, 2017

"I think school kids would be inhibited by the cameras in lessons, it's all a bit too big brother," the teacher and mother of two, who has taught in an inner-city school in London for over ten years, told Sputnik.

In my days a good teacher held sway over unruly pupils. Now it seems the body cam is coming into existence. Teaching standards in decline? pic.twitter.com/G8CKrSFl4f — Rossi Henshall (@RossiHenshall) February 8, 2017

"However, I do think it could help control violence in classrooms and especially in corridors and hallways where there is often just one teacher faced with more than one kid," the teacher added.

Mr. Ellis, a University of Portsmouth lecturer said that, "most schools now have some level of problems with low-level background disorder in classrooms and the teachers have become quite fed up with not being able to teach."

A Department of Education spokeswoman said the trial "is a matter for the schools."