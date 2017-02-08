Romania's Parliament Votes Against Motion of No Confidence in Grindeanu Gov't

© REUTERS/ Inquam Photos/Octav Ganea Romanian Parliament Approves Gov't Under Leadership of Social Democrat Grindeanu

CHISINAU (Sputnik) — The motion was initiated by the center-right opposition, namely the National Liberal Party and the National Salvation Front, with further support of the People's Movement Party.

The motion needed 233 out of 465 votes to pass, however, it was supported only by 161 lawmakers.

On Monday, Social Democrats' leader Liviu Dragnea said the government had no reasons to resign amid anti-governmental protests, adding that it fully supported Grindeanu.

Thousands of people took to the streets in Romania last week to express their discontent over amendments to the country’s Criminal Code issued by the government. The amendments envisaged reduced penalties for some graft offenses and pardon for several groups of prisoners. Although the amendments were repealed on Sunday, the protests demanding the resignation of the government have continued.