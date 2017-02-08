Central Europe to Work Out Effective Rules to Curb Migration - Austrian Minister

© Photo: Amnesty International Council of Europe Focuses on Unaccompanied Children in Tackling Migration Crisis

VIENNA (Sputnik) — Central European countries are planning to elaborate an action plan to effectively control the flows of migrants, Austrian Interior Minister Wolfgang Sobotka said on Wednesday.

"We want to work out a coordination mechanism and it is not only about diplomatic negotiations, but effective rules," Sobotka told reporters at a conference of law enforcement ministries of Central European countries.

Sobotka stressed that the Mediterranean region remains vulnerable to illegal migration, particularly the Western Balkan route, which is still being used by smugglers to transfer people across the borders.

Since early 2015, hundreds of thousands of migrants have been trying to reach EU countries through various routes, most commonly, via Italy, Greece and Balkan states. Despite Brussels' efforts to curb the migration influx, many people still continue their efforts to reach the European Union.