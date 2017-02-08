German Police Evacuate School Near Leipzig Over Bomb Threat

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The suspect is reportedly still at large. Police said students had been taken to an elementary school.

"The Borsdorf vocational school has been completely evacuated," police in the state of Saxony tweeted, adding it was taking "extensive search measures."

2/2 Das BSZ #Borsdorf ist komplett evakuiert, eine Gefahr für Unbeteiligte besteht nicht. Aktuell laufen umfangreiche Durchsuchungsmaßnahmen — Polizei Sachsen (@PolizeiSachsen) February 8, 2017

​A large-scale police operation was launched after a man entered the school in the morning and claimed he carried explosives, according to the national news agency DPA.