Register
16:37 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Georgia flag. (File)

    Russia Not Ruling Out Implementation of Visa-Free Regime With Georgia - FM

    © Sputnik/ Alexandr Imedashvily
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 44 0 0

    Russia is committed to simplification of the visa regime with Georgia and considers visa-free travel a possible option in the long run, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement Wednesday.

    Georgia's Prime Minister Giorgi Kvirikashvili addresses the 71st session of United Nations General Assembly at the UN headquarters in New York on September 21, 2016
    © AFP 2016/ Jewel SAMAD
    Georgian PM Thanks EU Parliament Approval of Visa Waiver for Georgia
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The statement followed Tuesday's meeting of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin and Zurab Abashidze, the special representative of the prime minister of Georgia for relations with Russia.

    "The sides stated the number of humanitarian exchanges and contacts between people has intensified. Owing to simplification of the visa regime for Georgian nationals introduced in late 2015… the number of issued visas has doubled and reached 40,000. Karasin confirmed [Russia's] commitment to further simplification of visa regime, not ruling out its cancellation in the long run," the ministerial statement said.

    The two sides also discussed the bilateral agreement on trade monitoring signed in 2011. The Russian Foreign Ministry said that it was not worth delaying its practical implementation,

    Tbilisi
    © Flickr/ Beniamin Netan
    Issue of Visa-Free Regime Between Russia, Georgia Depends on Diplomatic Relations
    During his annual press conference in December 2016, Russian President Vladimir Putin did not rule out the return of visa-free regime for Georgian citizens. At present, Russians can travel to Georgia without obtaining a visa, but Georgian citizens need a visa to visit Russia.

    In August 2008, Georgia severed diplomatic relations with Russia in response to Moscow's recognition of the independence of Abkhazia and South Ossetia. However, the representatives of the new Georgian government that came to power after the election in October 2012, named normalization of relations with Russia one of the top foreign policy priorities. At the moment, the dialogue between Russia and Georgia is carried out within the Geneva discussions, addressing the consequences of the 2008 conflict, and regular meetings between Abashidze and Karasin.

    Related:

    Visa-Free Regime Between Russia, Georgia Depends on Diplomatic Relations
    European Parliament Postpones Vote on Visa-Free Regime for Georgia
    Date of EU Final Approval of Visa-Free Regime With Georgia Yet Undefined
    European Parliament Committee to Vote on Visa-Free Access to EU for Georgia
    Tags:
    diplomatic relations, visa-free regime, EU, Zurab Abashidze, Grigory Karasin, Georgia
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok