Register
17:27 GMT +308 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Imam Ajmal Masroor speaks to the media outside the Finsbury Park mosque in North London, Friday, Jan. 13, 2006.

    'Shocking': UK Banks Close Muslim Accounts Based on False 'Terrorist' Links

    © AP Photo/ Sang Tan
    Europe
    Get short URL
    0 2920

    Starting in June 2014, a number of Muslim charities, think tanks and activists received a letter from HSBC bank, informing them that their accounts were to be closed down. "We have been discriminated against by our bank, it was completely wrong what happened," a spokesperson for the Finsbury Park Mosque in London told Sputnik.

    The Finsbury Park Mosque, in north London was one of the institutions targeted. The letter came completely out of the blue and with no warning, according to a source at the mosque. 

    "For clarity, it is not our intention to offer banking facilities to you in the future. I would ask you to refrain from making any applications to open any accounts with us, or indeed any part of the HSBC group," the letter read.

    The Finsbury Park Mosque tried to find out the reasons behind this decision, however the bank gave no explanation as to why there was no right of appeal. 

    "It started in 2014 when we received a letter from HSBC. They said they did not want to provide us with the service and they gave us two months to find another bank we asked for an explanation and they said they can't give us one," a spokesperson for Finsbury Park Mosque told Sputnik. 

    "It made us feel really sad, I'm shocked that this happened. We was so depressed after the information came to us that our account would be shut down," they added.

    Those affected by the account closures were all public figures or had political connections. 

    So why were Muslim charities, businesses and organizations targeted by the bank?

    The problem arose when the BBC discovered the existence of a database called World-Check, which is run by information and media organization Thomson Reuters. it is used by some of the world's biggest banks. 

    According to the BBC, when the Finsbury Park Mosque was searched for on the website, the first word that came up on the screen in red was "terrorism," in addition to this, data came up indicating that the mosque had links to the attempted London bombings on July 21, 2005 and the shoe bomber Richard Reid.

    World-Check provides banks with data about potential criminal or terrorist associations of their customers, as well as their political connections.

    "We have had an apology from HSBC plus compensation from Thomson Reuters. But we believe that we have paved the way for other organizations who have been treated unfairly by banks due to poor research by companies like World Check," a spokesperson for Finsbury Park Mosque told Sputnik. 

    HSBC has refused to comment on the situation. As a result, campaigners are calling on UK parliament to act in order to stop this injustice and protect, honest law-abiding citizens, who are being falsely branded as terrorists, without their knowledge. 

    Related:

    UK Banks Less Likely to Refund Black, Old or Poor Victims of Fraud - Report
    Muslims Not Targeted in Trump's Immigration Order - US Presidential Adviser
    Finnish Ministers Slam Trump's Entry Ban for Muslims
    'UK Prevent Strategy Marginalizing and Demonizing Muslims' - Expert Says
    Tags:
    unfair decision, terrorists, target, banks, terror threat, mosques, service, terrorism, discrimination, Thomson Reuters, HSBC, Britain, United Kingdom, London
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    Colossal Cleanup: Russian Forces Defuse Mines in Aleppo's Residential Areas
    History Made!?
    History Made!?
    How the EU Has Chaged
    How the EU Has Chaged

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok