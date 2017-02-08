"More and more mosques and Islamic centers in Belgium fall under the influence of Wahhabism, which is a missionary tool of Salafists [Islamic movement standing for establishing the governance based on Quran and Sunnah only]," Belga News Agency reported citing a report by OCAM.
The Belgian government in February 2016 allocated 3.3 million euros for salaries, paid to newly-appointed Muslim prayer leaders. The authorities hope that encouraging the influx of a new generation of Islamic clergy will promote the spread of a tolerant version of Islam and will preclude the radicalization of the youth.
