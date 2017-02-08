French Jews Wary of Le Pen's Potential Victory in Presidential Race

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The return of ultra-nationalism to European countries will lead to wars between them, he said. In this case, Europe will become the most dangerous place in the world as it was in the 20th century, Goldschmidt asserted.

"If you ask me whether the majority of Jews will leave France in case Marine Le Pen wins the presidential election, I would say yes, they will," Goldschmidt said.

According to the latest polls, Le Pen is expected win the first round of the presidential election in France with 26 percent of votes. Former Minister of Economy Emmanuel Macron is set to gain 23 percent of votes while the Republican’s party candidate Francois Fillon – 20 percent. The first round of the elections is scheduled for April 23, with the second one slated for May 7.

Le Pen tries to change her party’s image as anti-Semitic by focusing more on immigration from Muslim countries. She said radical Islam was a threat to her country’s values and called on Jews to avoid wearing any items representing religious affiliation for the interest of equality. She also promised to defend Jews from radical Islam.