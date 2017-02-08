Huge Explosion Occurs at Chemical Plant in Spanish Valencia

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — The reasons for the blast are so far unknown, El Mundo reported.

​The explosion reportedly occurred in the building of a company engaged in chemicals production and treatment. The fire reached the adjacent ships.

Seven units of firefighters are currently working at the scene, preventing the fire from spreading.

Locals are asked to stay home and road traffic is restricted in the area.

No casualties have been reported yet, since it is unknown whether there were people onboard the ships.