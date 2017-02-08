Police Conduct Searches Across Germany, UK Over Suspects Aiding al-Nusra Front

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Searches were conducted early in the morning in homes and other properties across the western German state of North-Rhine Westphalia and in the United Kingdom.

"Both suspects are accused of having supported the foreign terrorist organization JaN [Jabhat al-Nusra or al-Nusra Front] for a few years," prosecutors said in a statement.

The suspects allegedly collected donations and organized aid convoys to Syria, supplying the al-Qaeda offshoot, formerly known as al-Nusra Front, with ambulances, medicine, medical equipment and food under the guise of aid groups called Medicine With a Heart and Medicine Without Borders.