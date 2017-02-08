Sunday Times Digs in Heels Over UK Brands Pulling Ads From RT

A spokesperson for the Sunday Times said they would "stand by their story" in a comment to Sputnik.
According to the Sunday Times, the Culture, Media and Sport Committee's Chairman Damian Collins called for the UK companies to remove their advertisements from media which are spreading fake news, although, at the same time, the RT broadcaster was not mentioned in his call.
RT Editor-in-Chief Margarita Simonyan said on Tuesday that the Sunday Times had distorted Collins' words in an attempt to deter UK advertisers from cooperation with the broadcaster.
The spokesperson for the Russian Embassy in the United Kingdom said that the UK public sees that RT has been working transparently with visible support of its viewership.
if true, then this will hurt the advertisers in all likelihood.
