US Sees No Large-Scale Movement of Russian Forces Near Ukraine - Pentagon

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) — The United States sees no significant movement of Russian forces near the Ukrainian border amid the spike of violence in the country’s east, US Department of Defense spokesperson Jeff Davis said in a briefing on Tuesday.

"We haven't seen any sort of large-scale movement of Russian forces that would suggest this is a part of something bigger. This is a flair-up of violence, but at this point we see no reason to believe it is a part of a broader problem or preparation for something bigger," Davis told reporters.