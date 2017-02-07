Scottish Parliament Rejects Procedure to Initiate Brexit in Symbolic Vote

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – The Scottish Parliament voted on Tuesday against invoking Article 50 of the EU Lisbon Treaty, initiating the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union.

As many as 34 lawmakers voted in favor, while 90 voted against.

The vote is non-binding as the UK Supreme Court ruled last month that the country’s ministers did not need the permission of Northern Ireland, Scotland or Wales before triggering Article 50.