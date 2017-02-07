Moscow Opens Criminal Case Against Ukraine Army Over Donbass Shelling

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Russia's Investigative Committee has launched a criminal case against the military personnel of the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine for shelling the territory of Donetsk region on February 4-6, the committee's spokeswoman Svetlana Petrenko said Tuesday.

© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Ukraine Increasing Military Presence in Donbass, Sends Nationalists There

She noted that on February 4-6 the Armed Forces and the National Guard of Ukraine had shelled and damaged dozens of houses and administrative buildings, as well as power lines and a railway rolling stock.

The situation in southeastern Ukraine has escalated over the past few days, in particular near the town of Avdiivka in the Donetsk region, where clashes between Kiev forces and the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic militia have intensified. The conflicting parties have both accused each other of initiating the violence.