UK Labour Leader to Force Party Members to Back Brexit Bill

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Labour Party leader Jeremy Corbyn has decided to enforce the strictest possible discipline in making his party's parliament members support the government's Brexit bill in the final House of Commons reading on Wednesday, local media said Tuesday, citing sources.

According to The Guardian newspaper, Corbyn will use the "three-line whip" during Wednesday's vote even if Labor fails to make any amendments to the Brexit bill.

This raises the possibility of shadow cabinet resignations, but sources told the newspaper that Diane Abbott, the staunchly anti-Brexit shadow home secretary, was unlikely to leave.

The European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill 2016-17, which has passed two readings in the House of Commons, is currently passing through parliamentary committees and may still be amended.

Dozens of Labor lawmakers voted against their party, which backed the bill, in the second reading on February 1.