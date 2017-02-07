Number of Refugee Applications in Sweden to Hit 5-Year-Low in 2017

STOCKHOLM (Sputnik) — The number of refugees applying for asylum in Sweden is likely to reach a five-year-low in 2017, with 25,000-45,000 refugees projected to apply for asylum this year, compared to the 160,000 asylum seekers accepted in 2015, the Swedish migration agency said Tuesday.

The new border security reinforcement in the European Union, as well as the tougher EU migration policy and the EU refugee pact with Turkey are among the reasons behind the expected reduction of asylum applications in 2017, according to the agency’s statement.

The decrease of refugees will allow to expedite the process of asylum decisions on the already received applications from refugees, the agency added.

According to migration agency, in 2018 Sweden is likely to receive from 25,000 to 65,000 asylum applications.

Last week, Swedish Prime Minister Stefan Lofven said that the country extended temporary border control with Schengen countries, expiring on February 11, for three more months. The measure was introduced back in November 2015, due to the high influx of refugees into the country.

Europe has faced an unprecedented influx of undocumented migrants from the Middle East and North Africa, fleeing their home countries to escape violence and poverty. Many migrants arrive by sea to the shores of European states and try to move further to wealthier countries, such as Britain, Germany and Sweden.