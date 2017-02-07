Gryzlov: Kiev Delays Heavy Weaponry Pullout From Contact Line in Donbass

© AP Photo/ Evgeniy Maloletka Kiev Planned Donbass Conflict Escalation in Advance - Military-Diplomatic Source

MINSK (Sputnik) — Kiev has not honored an agreement to withdraw heavy weaponry from contact line in Donbass and continues to resupply its forces in the region with weaponry and ammunition, Russian envoy to Contact Group on Ukraine Boris Gryzlov said Tuesday.

The Contact Group on Ukraine adopted a statement on February 1 calling on both sides of the Ukrainian conflict to withdraw heavy weaponry, banned under the Minsk peace accords, from the contact line in Donbas by February 5.

"This very important provision of the statement has not been implemented so far by the Ukrainian armed forces. From OSCE SMM reports and information received from territories adjacent to the contact line in Donbass, we know that the movement of heavy military equipment, as well as the resupply with weaponry and ammunition, continues in the zone controlled by Kiev forces," Gryzlov told reporters in Minsk.