UK Security Agencies Detain 300 Terror Suspects in Month-Long Operation

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — UK security services have detained some 300 people and seized over 800 firearms in a counterterrorism operation that lasted in the country for a month, local media reported Monday.

The operation was conducted by the National Counter Terrorism Policing unit and the National Crime Agency, The Telegraph newspaper reported.

The media outlet added that the seized weapons included 200 handguns, 11 assault rifles, two machine guns and one sub-machine gun among others.

According to the newspaper, several firearms had been smuggled to the United Kingdom from other European States, while others had been confiscated from firearms dealers, with revoked licenses.