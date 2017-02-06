France's Fillon: Everything Said About Him Legal, Justified

MOSCOW (Sputnik) – Francois Fillon, the candidate of France’s The Republicans party in the upcoming presidential elections, said Monday that everything said about him was "legal and transparent," calling his wife’s salary was justified amid a scandal related to her receiving state funds.
"All the facts mentioned are legal and transparent," Fillon told a press conference.
He added that his wife’s "salary was perfectly justified because her action was indispensable."
The first round of the French presidential elections is scheduled for April 23, with the run-off slated for May 7.
All comments
Show new comments (0)
Reply | 2 | Edit | Delete Tell it to the judge. Reply | 1 | Edit | Delete The wife never had an access security card for the office, no business email address, no emails sent to or from her, or C/o any other person, no business phone and never seen at the office by other staff members over a period of many years. Plus previous interviews with the wife she has spoken of her non-involvement.
marcanhalt
Zoanthropy
Then he adds his 2 children to the scam for a short period of time as well, who were never seen at the office by other staff members as well.
Liar Liar Your Pants Are On Fire.
DUMP this GUY