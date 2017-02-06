Register
16:54 GMT +306 February 2017
Live
    Search
    Members of Eurocorps military contingent take part in a ceremony in honor of the families of the 150 soldiers who will go to Afghanistan on January 10 for a six-month-period joining Afghanistan International Security Assistance Force (FIAS), on January 4, 2012 at Eurocorps headquarters in Strasbourg, eastern France

    Europe Has 'Neither Desire Nor Money for Its Defense Schengen'

    © AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN
    Europe
    Get short URL
    127810

    European politicians have once again returned to the idea of taking Europe's security in their own hands and creating a so-called Defense Schengen. Defense analysts have commented on the idea, noting that even though no country in Europe will be able to defend itself on its own, Europe still has "neither the desire nor the money" for such an idea.

    Members of Eurocorps military contingent hold the Europeen flag during a ceremony for Croatia's accession to the European Union on July 1, 2013, in the European Parliament in Strasbourg, eastern France
    © AFP 2016/ FREDERICK FLORIN
    Without NATO and US: Prospects of Establishing European Defense Schengen
    Last week, Italian Defense Minister Roberta Pinotti suggested that Italy, France, Germany and Spain should strengthen mutual cooperation in order to create the so-called Defense Schengen, which should not be dependent on NATO.

    In her interview with Roman-based newspaper Il Messaggero, the Italian defense chief said that these four countries should consider greater cooperation to make sure it happens as soon as possible.

    "European defense should be represented by a single unit, both inside and outside NATO. We need the "Defense Schengen" through strengthening the cooperation between Italy, France, Germany and Spain," she said.

    Roberta Pinotti also noted that the European defense, which should be strengthened regardless of the attitude of the US, would not only increase the EU's defense capabilities as such, but it would also strengthen NATO, as when these countries act separately within the alliance, they only weaken it.

    The idea have been previously voiced by Germany’s defense minister Ursula von der Leyen who urged the European Union to modernize its military defense and security to match NATO’s drive to beef up its own security forces in the wake of the so-called "major Russian build-up."

    France, Germany, Italy and Spain have been calling for a common European defense policy after Britain’s vote to quit the bloc.

    A rusty chain hangs in front of the quay of the small Luxembourg village of Schengen at the banks of the river Moselle January 27, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Wolfgang Rattay
    Defense Schengen: Europe's Security Should Be Taken Into 'Our Own Hands'
    Commenting on the remarks, military expert from Riga, chief editor of military history magazine Baltfort, Yuri Melkonov called the creation of a unified European army " Western ruling elite hysteria."

    "The US' refusal to pay for the European defense has put western countries in a very uncertain position," he told Russia's online newspaper Vzglyad.

    "None of the European countries will be able to ensure its security on its own. However the entire historic experience only proves that the European countries could never really unite into any military alliances, apart from short-term blocks and even then only with the involvement of Russia," he further explained.

    Melkonov also noted that a military alliance implies the existence of a military adversary, which none of the four states has and nobody is going to invent or create such an enemy.

    Besides, the four countries have a huge amount of controversy and with the weakening role of the US and NATO, it will snowball even further.

    Flags fly at half mast at NATO headquarters in Brussels, March 23, 2016.
    © REUTERS/ Francois Lenoir
    Europe Can No Longer Rely on NATO as 'Cornerstone of Its Security'
    The expert compared it with a bank run, where all the clients rush in to get their cash out at once.

    Moreover, he further suggested that the looming crisis could cause the crash of the euro and provoke an economic crisis, and "it is much more dangerous than any attack of the hordes of enemy armies."

    "There is too much uncertainty in the modern world. The US should define its role in the common security and economic system. The US has the only soldier, and it is the dollar. If there is no dollar, all the rest becomes secondary," he told the newspaper.

    "Europe has never been united. US has bought an expensive European military toy, but it can't afford to support it forever," he finally stated.

    Meanwhile Viktor Murakhovsky, Editor-in Chief of Arsenal of the Fatherland journal, recalled that the Europeans have been coming back to the idea of creating their own armed forces since the times of French general and statesman Charles de Gaulle.

    Marine and paratroopers landing drill in Kaliningrad Region
    © Sputnik/ Igor Zarembo
    Will 'Defense Schengen' Cure Baltic States of Anti-Russian Paranoia?
    "Throughout all this time the idea never came to anything. There were times when France came out of NATO, but other European countries did not support the move," he told the website.

    The expert also noted that there are different European units which have been created and which are now part of NATO. There are, for example, joint Franco-German units.

    All these attempts, he said, remind him of an "empty game." As long as there is a US dominated NATO, there won't be any more or less independent or alternative European military coalition. All the announcements about the creation of the so-called "Defense Schengen" or otherwise united European armed forces are nothing more than "wishful thinking."

    He also said that the Europeans have no common threat to unite against.

    There is no threat which requires the creation of such an alliance, even though mainstream media regularly generate hysteria about the so-called "Russian threat," he said. European leaders and politicians in fact do not believe in any "Russian," or otherwise, threat to Europe and thus have no intention of allocating any money for the creation of any alliance, he finally stated.

    Never miss a story again — sign up to our Telegram channel and we'll keep you up to speed!

    Related:

    There Can Be No European Army 'Without NATO's Blessing' – Serbian General
    'We Say No to EU Army': UK Vetoes Brussels' Plan for European NATO Equivalent
    Tags:
    defense alliances, NATO, European Union, Victor Murakhovsky, Yuri Melkonov, Europe
    Community standardsDiscussion
    Comment via FacebookComment via Sputnik
    • Сomment

    All comments

    • Reply
      Mikhas
      People naturally defend and fights for their country, their people, families and their culture. In the diverse Europe i't would be hard to find( other than mercenaries and contract soldiers ) people ready to die for an artificially and forced upon construction like the €U, there's simply no feeling of affinity, no connection.

      And besides, €U is now a dysfunctional creation on a steady process of dissolution. What the European nation states firstly should defend themselves from now is the migrant invasion caused by the EU and the anglo-zionist wars.
    Show new comments (0)

    News

    All news
    All news
    All news

    Multimedia

    Best Aerial Shots of SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Breathtaking Aerial Shots Featured in SkyPixel Photo Contest 2016
    Fallon Goes on a Rampage
    Tilting at Windmills
    Hostility towards Russia in the global media
    Hostility Towards Russia in the Global Media

    Follow us

    SputnikNews
    Register
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    By clicking 'Register', you confirm that you agree to our Privacy Policy and give your consent to the processing of personal data in accordance with the Privacy Policy
    Password recovery
    captcha
    Log inPrivacy Policy
    Registration
    Do you have a Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    I do not have a Sputniknews.com account
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Registration
    avatar

    Hello, !

    Log in
    I have a Sputniknews.com account
    Delete account
    Are you sure you want to delete your Sputniknews.com account?
    YesNo
    Your account has been deleted! You can restore your account within 30 days by following the link sent to the e-mail address you entered during registration.
    Close
    Community standards

    The fact of registration and authorization of users on Sputnik websites via users’ account or accounts on social networks indicates acceptance of these rules.

    Users are obliged abide by national and international laws. Users are obliged to speak respectfully to the other participants in the discussion, readers and individuals referenced in the posts.

    The websites’ administration has the right to delete comments made in languages ​​other than the language of the majority of the websites’ content.

    In all language versions of the sputniknews.com websites any comments posted can be edited.

    A user comment will be deleted if it:

    • does not correspond with the subject of the post;
    • promotes hatred and discrimination on racial, ethnic, sexual, religious or social basis or violates the rights of minorities;
    • violates the rights of minors, causing them harm in any form, including moral damage;
    • contains ideas of extremist nature or calls for other illegal activities;
    • contains insults, threats to other users, individuals or specific organizations, denigrates dignity or undermines business reputations;
    • contains insults or messages expressing disrespect to Sputnik;
    • violates privacy, distributes personal data of third parties without their consent or violates privacy of correspondence;
    • describes or references scenes of violence, cruelty to animals;
    • contains information about methods of suicide, incites to commit suicide;
    • pursues commercial objectives, contains improper advertising, unlawful political advertisement or links to other online resources containing such information;
    • promotes products or services of third parties without proper authorization;
    • contains offensive language or profanity and its derivatives, as well as hints of the use of lexical items falling within this definition;
    • contains spam, advertises spamming, mass mailing services and promotes get-rich-quick schemes;
    • promotes the use of narcotic / psychotropic substances, provides information on their production and use;
    • contains links to viruses and malicious software;
    • is part of an organized action involving large volumes of comments with identical or similar content ("flash mob");
    • “floods” the discussion thread with a large number of incoherent or irrelevant messages;
    • violates etiquette, exhibiting any form of aggressive, humiliating or abusive behavior ("trolling");
    • doesn’t follow standard rules of the English language, for example, is typed fully or mostly in capital letters or isn’t broken down into sentences.

    The administration has the right to block a user’s access to the page or delete a user’s account without notice if the user is in violation of these rules or if behavior indicating said violation is detected.

    Users can initiate the recovery of their account / unlock access by contacting the moderators at moderator@sputniknews.com

    The letter must contain:

    • Subject - the restoration of account / unlock access
    • User ID
    • An explanation of the actions which were in violation of the rules above and resulted in the lock.

    If the moderators deem it possible to restore the account / unlock access, it will be done.

    In the case of repeated violations of the rules above resulting in a second block of a user’s account, access cannot be restored.

    To contact the team of moderators, write to moderator@sputniknews.com

    Log in
    RegisterForgot your password?Privacy Policy
    Ok