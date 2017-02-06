Killer of US Tourist in London Pleads Guilty in UK Court

MOSCOW (Sputnik) — A London court has accepted a diminished responsibility plea from Zakaria Bulhan, a man charged with murdering a US woman and injuring five people in London last year, local media reported Monday.

Bulhan, a 19-year old Somali-Norwegian who moved to the United Kingdom in 2002, admitted to committing manslaughter on grounds of being in a poor mental state, the BBC reported.

The Central Criminal Court of England and Wales heard evidence of Bulhan's deteriorating and erratic behavior which had led him to drop out of college several months prior to the attack. In March, the teenager underwent mental health treatment, according to the broadcaster.

The August 2016 Russell Square attack resulted in the death of US tourist Darlene Horton. Bulhan also injured five bystanders before being detained by police.