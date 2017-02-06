Register
15:24 GMT +306 February 2017
    Demonstrators hold placards as they protest against Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit, opposite Downing Street in London, Britain, Fberuary 6, 2017

    Hundreds of Activists Stage Pro-Palestine Rally Amid Netanyahu's Visit to UK

    © REUTERS/ Dylan Martinez
    Palestine Solidarity Campaign on Monday staged a protest against the visit of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to the United Kingdom to have talks with Prime Minister Theresa May.

    Part of the Jewish settlement of Maale Adumim, east of Jerusalem. file photo
    © AFP 2016/ Ahmad Gharabli
    Netanyahu Sees Trump Presidency as a Chance to Do Whatever He Wants in Palestine
    MOSCOW (Sputnik) — Other organizations including Friends of Al-Aqsa, Muslim Association of Britain, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Stop the War Coalition and War on Want will also participate in the event.

    The protesters are calling Netanyahu a war criminal and saying that the visit marks "50 years since Israel’s illegal occupation of Gaza, the West Bank and East Jerusalem."

    Almost 300 people have confirmed their attendance through the protest Facebook page.

